MARQUETTE-William Eugene Benner, 90, of Marquette, KS formerly of Hutchinson and Pittsburg, KS died
Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Riverview Estates in Marquette, KS.
He was born August 13, 1928 in Pittsburg, KS the son of George and Susie (Steepleton) Benner.
Gene was a graduate of Pittsburg High and attended the Business College after graduation.
He served in the U.S. Airforce in the Korean War as a Staff Sargent.
On December 24, 1953 Gene married Norma Shepherd in Kansas City, MO; she preceded him in death on January 4, 2019.
Gene worked at the Census Bureau for the U.S Government for 33 years, he retired in 1982.
He was of the Baptist Faith.
Additional survivors include his daughter, Peggy Graves of Salina, KS; two sons: Paul J. Benner of Lawrence, KS and Patrick D. Benner of Haskell, OK; five grandchildren and twelve great- grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by: parents, wife, 8 brothers, Walter Benner, Harvey Benner, Paul Benner, George Benner, James Benner, Leroy Benner, Earl Benner and Howard Benner, 3 sisters, Gertrude Benner, Kathryn & Sis & Carl and Wilma Lavery.
Funeral Services will be 1 P.M. Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at Bath-Naylor in Pittsburg, KS.
Private burial will follow at Garden of Memories in Pittsburg, KS. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to be sent to the Y.M.C.A of Pittsburg or a foundation of your choice.
Condolences may be left at www.bathnaylor.com. Arrangements are by Bath-Naylor Funeral Home of Pittsburg, KS.
Published in Morning Sun on Apr. 9, 2019