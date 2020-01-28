|
|
PITTSBURG - William Kenneth Coulter, 95, of Pittsburg, Kansas died at 1:45 A.M.
Sunday, January 19, 2020 at Oakview Estates Residential Care at Frontenac, Kansas.
Mr. Coulter was born January 11, 1925 at Pittsburg, Kansas the son of
Orin E. and Blanche J. Hutchinson Coulter. Kenneth was a retired businessman and co-owner of Coulter McGuire Men's Wear in Pittsburg from 1935 to 1979. He was raised in Pittsburg and
graduated from Pittsburg High School in 1943. He later attended Pittsburg State University of 2
years. He married Rosalie Williamson in October 1946. She preceded him in death in September 1986. He later married Joanne Williams in May 1987. Mrs. Coulter survives in Pittsburg. He was a veteran of World War II serving in the US Marine Corps serving 28 months in the South Pacific from 1943 to 1945. His hobbies were all sports, especially golf and dancing. He was a member of the Presbyterian Church in Pittsburg since 1947, he also attended the Open Door Fellowship Church, started the PHS Quarterback Club 1966 / member of Kickoff Club, worked the East-West Shrine Football promotions, a member of the Pittsburg Masonic Lodge #187, AF & AM Lodge 58, Montjoire Commander Lodge 29, life member Scottish Rite Mason, life member Shriners Hospital for crippled children, former member of the Crawford County Shrines Club, Past Potentate Mirza Temple 1968, Royal Order of Jesters Court #95-past director, life member of American Legion and VFW in Pittsburg, Salvation Army Board, and delivered Meals on Wheels. Survivors include his wife Joanne of Pittsburg, three sons, Rodney (Eileen) Coulter of Gillette, Wyoming, Curt (Carolyn) Coulter of Kennewick, Washington, and Brent (Renee) Coulter of Pittsburg, step-children, Gail McClaskey and Curt (Mary Pat) Williams,
grandchildren, Amber Coulter Taylor and her husband Kelly, Ashley Coulter Thorson and
husband Clayton, Allie Coulter and Justin Blair, Chad Coulter, Rebecca Coulter, Emily Coulter
Hamilton and husband Trent, Joel Rhodes and wife Jeanie, Amber Slaughter and husband Jason, Heather Boline and husband Kevin, Beth Ballenger and husband Ryan, Ty Williams and wife Jami, and great grandchildren, Rosalie Taylor, Jobe Taylor, Cason Thorson, Blakely Thorson, Warren Hamilton, Adelyn Coulter, Ella Rhodes, Megan and Brett Boline, Bailey Ballenger, Sam, Sally, and Susie Williams. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Rosalie, sisters, Betty Haile and Ferol Haile, and brothers, Robert, Allen, and Chester Coulter.
Mr. Coulter has been cremated according to his wishes. Memorial services will be at 12 P.M. Saturday, February 1, 2020 at the Open Door Fellowship Church, 918 W. 20th Street, Pittsburg, Kansas with Pastor Don Talent officiating. The family will receive friends from 11 A.M. to 12 P.M. Saturday at the church prior to the memorial services. Private graveside services for the cremains will be at Highland Park Cemetery at Pittsburg. Marine Burial HonorGuard will present the flag to family at the church. The family suggests in lieu of flowers donations be made to the Mirza Shrine Transportation Fund. Donations may be sent to or left at the Bedene Funeral Home, 517 E. Washington, Box 621, Arma, Kansas 66712.
Published in Morning Sun on Jan. 28, 2020