William Carr
Vigil
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
7:00 PM
Church of the Resurrection Catholic Church
Bel Aire, KS
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Cathedral
Wichita, KS
Monsignor William M. Carr


Monsignor William M. Carr Obituary
WICHITA - Carr, Monsignor William M. 86, died Sunday, March 24, 2019. Vigil will be at 7:00 pm, Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at Church of the Resurrection Catholic Church, Bel Aire. Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 am, Thursday, March 28, 2019, at St. Mary's Cathedral, Wichita. William Myers Carr was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on June 20, 1932, to Harry O. Carr and Grace Myers Carr. He attended the public schools of Tulsa, of Breckenridge (Texas), and of Wichita. He became a Catholic on June 19,1950, at St. Mary's Cathedral, Wichita. He attended the University of Kansas and Kenrick seminary (St. Louis, Missouri). He was ordained a priest of the Diocese of Wichita on March 14, 1959, at Blessed Sacrament Church, Wichita. He served as pastor at Moline, Chanute, St. Paul – Newman Center (Wichita), Pittsburg, Church of the Resurrection (Wichita), and St. Mary's Cathedral (Wichita). He was preceded in death by his father and mother, and by his sister, Barbara. He is survived by his sisters, Carol J. Comer, Mary Santi, Lucy DeSilvis, Martha Carr Falkenstein; brothers, Thomas J. Carr, John S. Carr, Orlando Carr, and George Carr; and by numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial has been established with: Fr. Kapaun Guild, 424 N. Broadway, Wichita, KS 67202. Do not be sad; rather rejoice in the Lord! And pray for the repose of his soul! Downing & Lahey Mortuary - East Chapel. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com
Published in Morning Sun on Mar. 27, 2019
