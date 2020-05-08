Home

POWERED BY

Services
Calling hours
Friday, May 8, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Bath-Naylor Funeral Home
Pittsburg, KS
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, May 9, 2020
2:00 PM
Highland Park Cemetery
Pittsburg, KS
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William McQuade
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Owen McQuade


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Owen McQuade Obituary
PITTSBURG- Beloved husband/father William Owen McQuade, 89, formerly of Pittsburg, passed away May 5, 2020 at his residence in Carl Junction.
Born May 2, 1931 to Mary Rose 'Grannan' McQuade and Peter Harrison McQuade.
Bill graduated St. Mary's High School 1949. He was a Korean War Air Force Vet, working the aircraft flight line 1952-56.
Bill was a Machinist for Kansas City Southern Railroad 42 years, in the Pittsburg Kansas Shops. He was a life-long member American Legion Post 64, where he volunteered and oversaw the organization's flag placing on veterans graves Highland Park Cemetery. His Hobbies included camping throughout the US, traveling world-wide with Wilma, and all puzzles/games.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Wilma Nelson/Bitner, daughters; Bonnie Titus (Tom Titus), Dianna "Dee" Timi (Jeff Timi), & Donna Jackson (Randy Ferson), 9 Grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren.
Preceded in death by his 3 older siblings; Mary Margaret 'Midge' Masquelier, Katheryn McClasky, and John McQuade, by Son, William Clinton McQuade, Aug 2007, and son-in-law, Lindell Jackson, Jan 2011.
Graveside service will be at Highland Park Cemetery in Pittsburg, Saturday, May 9, 2020 at 2 pm Friends are requested to meet at the cemetery for the services. Friends may call at the funeral home on Friday, May 8 from 1-4 pm. Condolences may be left at www.bathnaylor.com.
Honorary Pall Bearers will be Randy Ferson, Ron Lipscomb, Owen McQuade, Jeff Timi, Tom Titus, Don Wilkinson. Services by Bath-Naylor Funeral Home of Pittsburg.
Published in Morning Sun on May 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -