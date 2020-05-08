|
PITTSBURG- Beloved husband/father William Owen McQuade, 89, formerly of Pittsburg, passed away May 5, 2020 at his residence in Carl Junction.
Born May 2, 1931 to Mary Rose 'Grannan' McQuade and Peter Harrison McQuade.
Bill graduated St. Mary's High School 1949. He was a Korean War Air Force Vet, working the aircraft flight line 1952-56.
Bill was a Machinist for Kansas City Southern Railroad 42 years, in the Pittsburg Kansas Shops. He was a life-long member American Legion Post 64, where he volunteered and oversaw the organization's flag placing on veterans graves Highland Park Cemetery. His Hobbies included camping throughout the US, traveling world-wide with Wilma, and all puzzles/games.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Wilma Nelson/Bitner, daughters; Bonnie Titus (Tom Titus), Dianna "Dee" Timi (Jeff Timi), & Donna Jackson (Randy Ferson), 9 Grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren.
Preceded in death by his 3 older siblings; Mary Margaret 'Midge' Masquelier, Katheryn McClasky, and John McQuade, by Son, William Clinton McQuade, Aug 2007, and son-in-law, Lindell Jackson, Jan 2011.
Graveside service will be at Highland Park Cemetery in Pittsburg, Saturday, May 9, 2020 at 2 pm Friends are requested to meet at the cemetery for the services. Friends may call at the funeral home on Friday, May 8 from 1-4 pm. Condolences may be left at www.bathnaylor.com.
Honorary Pall Bearers will be Randy Ferson, Ron Lipscomb, Owen McQuade, Jeff Timi, Tom Titus, Don Wilkinson. Services by Bath-Naylor Funeral Home of Pittsburg.
Published in Morning Sun on May 8, 2020