|
|
PITTSBURG - William "Bill" Pfannenstiel, 75, of Pittsburg, KS, passed away at 11:57 PM, Saturday, November 2, 2019 at his residence.
He was born May 25, 1944, in Lebanon, KS, to Jacob and Magdalen (Geist) Pfannenstiel. On September 4, 1965, he was united in marriage to Cynthia Susan Bittel at St. Mary's Church in Ellis, KS. Bill's education included a BA in political science from Fort Hays State University in 1966 and a BS in education from University of Kansas in 1968. When he finished his degree at KU he served in the United States Air Force at Lackland Air Base in San Antonio, TX from 1968-1972, working with Project 100,000.
After leaving the Air Force, Bill completed his Masters in Librarianship at Emporia State University. In 1973, he began his library career at Pittsburg High School. He also worked at Independence Community College and served as Reference Librarian at NEO A&M College in Miami, OK. He concluded his career at Axe Library, Pittsburg State University, retiring in 2008.
Bill had many interests and projects. He was involved with hosting PSU international students and helped with International Friends of Pittsburg. For the past 11 years he volunteered with Meals on Wheels. He and Cynthia cared for numerous rescued dogs and cats, enjoyed birding and outdoor activities. He enjoyed reading, working on improvements to the homestead, and landscaping. Bill was known for his generosity, kindness, and a profound respect for all life.
He had a special loyalty and love for his friends and his family, especially for his beloved wife of 54 years.
In addition to his wife, Cynthia, he is survived by a brother Gary Pfannenstiel and wife Claudia of Denver, CO, a sister Marge Bailey of Berryton, KS, and a sister Mary Forrester of Salina, KS.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial is set for 1:30 PM, Friday, November 8, 2019, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church with Father Jerome Spexarth as celebrant. A parish rosary will be prayed at 6:00 PM on Thursday, at the Brenner Mortuary. The family will receive Friends following the rosary until 7:30 PM. The family suggests memorials be given to the S.E.K. Humane Society. These may be left at or mailed to the Brenner Mortuary, 114 E. 4th St., Pittsburg, KS 66762. Friends may leave condolences online at www.brennermortuary.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Brenner Mortuary, Pittsburg, KS. Burial will take place at a later date at St. Mary's Cemetery, Ellis, KS.
Published in Morning Sun from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019