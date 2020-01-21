|
|
PITTSBURG - William L. "Bill" Pinamonti, 77, of Pittsburg, Kansas died at 3:59 A.M. Saturday, January 18, 2020 in Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Pittsburg, Kansas.
Mr. Pinamonti was born January 16, 1943 in Pittsburg, Kansas the son of Prosper and Zelda Terlip Pinamonti. He was raised in Frontenac and graduated from Frontenac High School in 1961. Bill attended the University of Southern Mississippi on a music scholarship before moving home to start businesses with his brother. They owned Pinamonti Market, Barney's, and Billy Bob's. Bill also owned Pinamonti Retail Liquor Store and J Livingston's before going to work for Benso, Inc. in Raytown, Missouri, and retired from there after 20 years.
He married Carolyn A. Blazic on September 23, 1967 at the Arma United Methodist Church. They were married for 52 years. He served in the Army Reserves. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Pittsburg and the Pittsburg American Legion Post #64. Bill loved spending time with his family and friends. He enjoyed being outside, fishing, and watching his children and grandchildren play various sports. He was a wonderful husband, father, Papa and friend.
Survivors include his wife Carolyn of the home, three sons, Brian Pinamonti and his wife Gina of Pittsburg, Brad Pinamonti of Lawrence, and Matthew Pinamonti and his wife Christi of Pittsburg, a daughter, Lisa Kress and her husband Tim of Lawrence, and eight grandchildren, Isabella, Zoe, and Sophia Pinamonti, Nathan and Luke Kress, and Parker, Chloe, and Mya Pinamonti. He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter, Cheri Janae Pinamonti, and brother, Bob Pinamonti.
Funeral services will be at 10 A.M. Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at the Bedene Funeral Home at Arma, Kansas with the Rev. Thomas Sims officiating. Burial will be at the Pittsburg Garden of Memories Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 to 7 P.M. Tuesday at the Bedene Chapel in Arma. The family suggests memorials to PSU Athletic Silverback Fund or the Frontenac Education Foundation. Donations may be sent to or left at the Bedene Funeral Home, 517 E. Washington, Box 621, Arma, Kansas 66712.
Published in Morning Sun on Jan. 21, 2020