William S. "Will" O'Toole, 49, of San Antonio, TX, passed away at 9:19 p.m. on Thursday, July 3, 2019, at University Hospital in San Antonio, TX.
He was born June 12, 1970, in Wichita, KS, the son of William B. "Bill" O'Toole and Pauline "Ruth" (Merrigan) O'Toole. Will graduated from AuSable Valley Central School in Clintonville, NY, in 1989.
Will worked for Boeing Aerospace in Logistics for 21 years in San Antonio, TX.
More than anything, we remember Will's smile, raised eyebrow looks, silly faces, and teasing. He adored his children and family. We also remember the quirky things that made him so special. He loved a good joke, imitating accents, drinking scalding hot coffee and a good beer or Margarita. He loved his friends, cats and dogs, fishing, tending to four fish tanks, riding his Harley-Davidson, playing video games, watching cooking shows and cooking, gardening, baking and rafting the Comal River.
He is survived by his father and step-mother, Bill and Roxanne O'Toole of Choctaw, OK; his mother, Ruth O'Toole of Milford, DE; beloved children, daughter, True Olivia Brean O'Toole and son, Liam Campbell O'Toole of San Antonio, TX; his sister, Erin O'Toole-Trivas, her husband, Mitchell; and his nephews, Jack and Ben, of Towson, MD; his stepsister, Marcia Smith of Choctaw, OK; his stepbrother, Steven Floyd, of Warsaw, MO; his aunts, Christine Cox, of Girard, KS, Maureen Wilson of Flemington, NJ, Gail Baugh of Jacksonville, FL; his uncles, James (Margaret Ann) O'Toole, of Girard, KS, Edward (Betty) O'Toole of Bedford, TX, Ronald (Norita) O'Toole of McCune, KS, Steven (Susan) O'Toole, of Girard, KS, Timothy O'Toole, of Girard, KS, Michael (Kathy) O'Toole, of Girard, KS; William (Edith) Merrigan, of Mashpee, MA; and Kevin Merrigan of Mashpee, MA; and many beloved cousins and friends.
Will was preceded in death by his grandparents, L. Sylvester and Helen L. O'Toole, Dorothy R. and William H. Merrigan.
Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday (July 11) at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Girard, Kansas with Fr. Floyd McKinney as celebrant. He will be laid to rest at the St. Aloysius Cemetery in Greenbush, KS. A rosary will be prayed at 6:00 p.m. Wednesday at St. Michael's Catholic Church. The family will receive friends following the rosary until 8:00 p.m. The family suggests memorials be given to St. Aloysius Historical Society. These may be left at the church or mailed to the Brenner Mortuary, 114 E. 4th St., Pittsburg, KS 66762. Friends may also leave condolences online at www.brennermortuary.com. Arrangements are under the direction of the Brenner Mortuary, 114 E. 4th St., Pittsburg, KS.
Published in Morning Sun on July 6, 2019