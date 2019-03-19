|
|
PITTSBURG-William W. "Bill" Frost, 66 of Pittsburg, KS died at 4:03 pm Saturday March 16, 2019 at Via Christi Hospital in Pittsburg.
He was born January 19, 1953 in Girard, KS the son of Jerry and Dortha (McClelland) Hill.
He graduated from Girard High School. He joined US Navy in Nov 1970 and was honorably discharged in May 1981. Bill was a Vietnam Veteran, during his duty he received the National Defense Service Medal, RVN Service Medal, RVN Campaign Medal, Presidential Unit Citation and Sea Service Deployment Ribbon.
Bill was an over the road truck driver for many years.
Survivors include two brothers: Roland Frost of Girard and John Frost of Crestview FL; two sisters: Janice (Bob) Scholes of Arma, KS and Martha Frost of Girard; along with many nieces and nephews known to them as their "Uncle Duck".
He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters Ruth Foster and Deborah Frost, a brother Glen Frost and two nephews Lonnie Lamb and Everett Vilmer.
Graveside services will be 12:30pm Thursday, March 21, 2019 at the Ft. Scott National Cemetery in Ft. Scott, KS. Family will receive friends at the Bath-Naylor Funeral Home in Pittsburg from 7-8pm Wednesday evening. Friends and family are requested to meet at the cemetery for the services. Condolences may be left at www.bathnaylor.com. Services are under the direction of the Bath-Naylor Funeral Home in Pittsburg.
Published in Morning Sun on Mar. 19, 2019