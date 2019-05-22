|
GIRARD-Wilma N. Salzman, 77, of Girard, died at 8:00 p.m., Sunday, May 19, 2019 at her residence in Girard.
She was born May 19, 1942 in Bonanza, Arkansas, the daughter of Oscar and Irene (Beam) Williams.
She attended Salinas Union High School in Salinas, California.
Wilma married Larry R. Salzman on March 5, 1960 at Fort Ord in Monterey, California. Larry preceded her in death on March 4, 2009.
They made their homes in Fort Ord, Fort Carson, Colorado, Germany, and Fort Bliss, Texas before moving to Girard in 1977.
Wilma was a member of Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church at Girard and she enjoyed her family, her church, and walking.
Survivors are her sons, Kevin Salzman and his wife, Judy, of Rockaway Beach, Missouri, Bryan Salzman, and his wife, Gale, of Midlothian, Texas, and Darrell Salzman, and his wife, Annette, of Springfield, Missouri; her granddaughter, Candace Salzman.
Wilma was preceded in death by her parents, a son, Craig Alan Salzman, on September 24, 1993, and her brother, Richard Williams.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m., Thursday at the Girard Cemetery with Pastor Tom Lewis officiating. Friends are asked to meet at the cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 9:30 until 10:15 a.m., Thursday at the Smith-Carson-Wall Funeral Home where friends may call after 2:00 p.m., Wednesday.
Condolences may be sent to www.wallfuneral services.com
Published in Morning Sun on May 22, 2019