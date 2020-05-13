|
PITTSBURG- Wilrose Bough, 99, of Pittsburg, KS, passed away May 10, 2020, at her residence.
She was born February 20, 1921, at Franklin, MO, to Frank and Grace (Adams) Whitten.
Having lost both parents at an early age she was reared in the home of an Aunt and Uncle. She graduated from Glasgow High School, in Glasgow, MO, in 1938.
On October 28, 1940, she was united in marriage to Sammie Daniel Bough of Stockton, MO, He passed away December 14, 2007.
Wilrose was a loving mother and enjoyed flowers, gardening, piecing quilts, and working crossword puzzles. She was also a member of the Grace United Methodist Church.
Preceding her in death are her parents, her husband of 67 years, a son, Donald Bough, and a sister, Maxine Hendrix.
She is survived by two sons, Ronald Bough and his wife Leanore of Billings, MT, and David Bough of Pittsburg, KS; a daughter, Krista (Bough) Cornell of Pittsburg, KS; additional survivors include, five grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, one step-great-grandchild, and a niece Patsy Davis of Fulton, MO.
A service will be held at 2:00 P.M. Thursday, May 14, 2020, at the Brenner Mortuary with Reverend Linda Stotler officiating. Burial will follow in the Highland Park Cemetery. Friends may call from 2:00 to 7:00 Wednesday at the Brenner Mortuary. The family suggests memorials be given to the Grace United Methodist Church and Mirza Shrine Hospital Dads. Friends may leave condolences online at www.brennermortuary.com. Arrangements are under the direction of the Brenner Mortuary, 114 E. 4th St., Pittsburg, KS.
Published in Morning Sun on May 13, 2020