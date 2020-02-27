|
FRONTENAC- Winona E. "Kitten" Wilson, 72, of Frontenac, died at 12:50 p.m., Tuesday, February 25, 2020 in the Medicalodge in Frontenac.
Kitten was born February 19, 1948 in Parsons, a daughter of James R. January, Jr. and Donna E. Fugate. She grew up in Parsons and graduated from Parsons High School. She graduated from construction school in Kansas City and worked for the Beachner Bridge Construction Company in St. Paul.
Kitten married Ken Wilson on August 12, 1966 in Parsons. They divorced. She worked as a manager for a telemarketing company before moving to Kansas City to work at Sprint. Kitten returned to Parsons in 1985 and moved to Arma in 1990 where she worked at SECAP before retiring in 1995.
In 2003, she moved to Frontenac to be near her daughter and granddaughters.
Kitten was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Parsons and she was formerly an assistant volunteer fire chief in Weir. Kitten also volunteered during her granddaughter's elementary years at Frank Layden Elementary School in Frontenac from 2004 until 2010.
Survivors include her daughter, Monica Wilson, of Frontenac; her son, Monti Wilson, and his wife, Tena, of Idaho; her grandchildren, twins Bralyn and Kieran Wilson; her brothers, James R. "Rick" January, and his wife, Stella, of Buford, Georgia, Gerald "Skip" January, and his wife, Louise, of Smithville, Missouri; her sister, Carolyn Schroeder of Arma; numerous nieces and nephews; great-nieces and great-nephews; great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews.
Kitten was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Gwain "Monk" January, on June 8, 2016.
Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m., Friday at the Smith-Carson-Wall Funeral Home in Girard.. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery in Parsons.
The family will receive friends from 7:00 until 8:00 p.m., Thursday at the Smith-Carson-Wall Funeral Home where friends may call after 3:00 p.m., Thursday.
The family will gather at the Homer Cole Center, 3003 N Joplin Street in Pittsburg following the committal service, from 2:00 until 5:00 p.m.
Memorials are suggested to and these may be left at the Smith-Carson-Wall Funeral Home, 518 W St. John, Box 258, Girard, 66743.
Published in Morning Sun on Feb. 27, 2020