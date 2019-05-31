|
|
SALINA-Winton L. Baker, also known as "Pops" and "Rob", of Salina, KS. Formerly of Weir
and Pittsburg. Passed away May 14, 2019 after a brief illness. He was born on May 27, 1951 in
Baxter Springs, KS. Survivors include his soul mate of 27 years Pe gg y Hamm of the home, two
daughters Mikki Baker of Kellogg, Idaho and Trisha Ridley of Baxter Springs, one son Theron
Baker of Carl Junction, Missouri, one step daughter Johanna Cunningham of Springfield,
Missouri, two step sons Michael Hamm of Salina, KS. and Jess Hamm of Oswego, KS., one
brother Jim Baker of Pittsburg, KS. and 5 sisters Pe g gy Carpenter of Joplin, Missouri, Sue
Mohrman of Minnesota, Ruth Morris of Columbus, KS., Marilyn Caldwell of West Mineral, KS.
and Mary Letner of Chickapee, KS. Graveside Services will be Friday May 31,2019 at Baxter
Springs Cemetery in Baxter Springs, Ks. at 2:00 p.m.
Published in Morning Sun on May 31, 2019