Home

POWERED BY

Services
Graveside service
Friday, May 31, 2019
2:00 PM
Baxter Springs Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Winton Baker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Winton L. "Pops" Baker


1951 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Winton L. "Pops" Baker Obituary
SALINA-Winton L. Baker, also known as "Pops" and "Rob", of Salina, KS. Formerly of Weir
and Pittsburg. Passed away May 14, 2019 after a brief illness. He was born on May 27, 1951 in
Baxter Springs, KS. Survivors include his soul mate of 27 years Pe gg y Hamm of the home, two
daughters Mikki Baker of Kellogg, Idaho and Trisha Ridley of Baxter Springs, one son Theron
Baker of Carl Junction, Missouri, one step daughter Johanna Cunningham of Springfield,
Missouri, two step sons Michael Hamm of Salina, KS. and Jess Hamm of Oswego, KS., one
brother Jim Baker of Pittsburg, KS. and 5 sisters Pe g gy Carpenter of Joplin, Missouri, Sue
Mohrman of Minnesota, Ruth Morris of Columbus, KS., Marilyn Caldwell of West Mineral, KS.
and Mary Letner of Chickapee, KS. Graveside Services will be Friday May 31,2019 at Baxter
Springs Cemetery in Baxter Springs, Ks. at 2:00 p.m.
Published in Morning Sun on May 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.