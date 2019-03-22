|
|
PITTSBURG-After a long full life of 89 years, Wynona Mae Stout slipped away from us on March 11th 2019. She lived in Pittsburg Kansas for over 50 years before moving to Fort Worth, Texas last year to be closer to family. She was an incredible mother and mother in-law who will be missed. We are grateful for the time we shared there. Wynona was a great wife to Virgil Edgar Stout and a loving mother to Ray Albert Stout and Virgil Paul Stout before she became an English literature teacher at Riverton High school. Her love of reading and education led her to complete her Master's degree at Pittsburg State University. She continued her career at Riverton High for over 35 years, teaching multiple generations to appreciate reading and education. Memories of Wynona will be filled with her curiosity, her love and care for her friends and family, her independence and her very private nature. While she was a very strong lady, she was always full of grace with a generous and kind spirit. Wynona was preceded in death by her husband Virgil and her son Ray. She leaves behind a son, Paul and his wife Hollie, 3 grandchildren and friends. She will rest beside her husband at Highland Park Cemetery in Pittsburg Kansas.
Published in Morning Sun on Mar. 22, 2019