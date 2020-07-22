1/
Yvonne M. Baucker
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Yvonne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ARMA- Yvonne M. Baucker, 72, of Arma, Kansas died at 7:27 P.M. Sunday, July 19, 2020 at her home.
Mrs. Baucker was born October 30, 1947 in Detroit, Michigan the daughter of Emmett and Lucy Vallembois Knowles. Yvonne was a homemaker and also the owner of Backyard Ceramics in Arma. She was raised in Arma and graduated from Arma High School in 1965. She later attended Ft. Scott Junior College. She also worked at the Census Bureau and the Veterans Hospital at Wichita. She married Darell R. Baucker on May 19, 1966 in Arma, Kansas. Mr. Baucker survives at the home. She was a member of the Harvest Ministries Church in Pittsburg. Survivors include her husband Darell and a sister, Nancy Sharp of Fayetteville, Arkansas. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Funeral services will be at 10 A.M. Friday, July 24, 2020 at the Bedene Funeral Home at Arma, Kansas with Pastor Jeff Rose officiating. Private burial for family only will follow at the National Cemetery at Ft. Scott, Kansas. Friends may call 11 A.M. to 4 P.M. Thursday at the Bedene Chapel. Arrangements are under the direction of the Bedene Funeral Home, 517 E. Washington, Box 621, Arma, Kansas 66712.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Sun on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Calling hours
11:00 - 04:00 PM
Bedene Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
24
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Bedene Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bedene Funeral Home
517 E. Washington
Arma, KS 66712
620-347-4200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bedene Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
July 22, 2020
I knew Yvonne through Darrell with whom I attended school many years ago. I thought she was a good business woman and always an open friendly person. It was a pleasure knowing her.
Susan A Robinson
Acquaintance
July 22, 2020
MY long time friend sure gonna miss you. We have been through a lot together throughout the years. May you rest in peace now that the fight is over. I'LL be praying for Darrell as he will be lost without you.
Janice Roller
Friend
July 22, 2020
Our deepest condolences.
John & Judy Vinardi
Friend
July 22, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Ashlee Ricks
Acquaintance
July 22, 2020
Yvonne, I was blessed to have known you for years. I will miss our morning wake up calls, sharing scripture and devotionals. I know you are now in a much better place where I look forward to seeing you someday soon. Rest in eternal peace friend.
Eddie (Tex) Zuniga
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved