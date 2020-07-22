ARMA- Yvonne M. Baucker, 72, of Arma, Kansas died at 7:27 P.M. Sunday, July 19, 2020 at her home.

Mrs. Baucker was born October 30, 1947 in Detroit, Michigan the daughter of Emmett and Lucy Vallembois Knowles. Yvonne was a homemaker and also the owner of Backyard Ceramics in Arma. She was raised in Arma and graduated from Arma High School in 1965. She later attended Ft. Scott Junior College. She also worked at the Census Bureau and the Veterans Hospital at Wichita. She married Darell R. Baucker on May 19, 1966 in Arma, Kansas. Mr. Baucker survives at the home. She was a member of the Harvest Ministries Church in Pittsburg. Survivors include her husband Darell and a sister, Nancy Sharp of Fayetteville, Arkansas. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Funeral services will be at 10 A.M. Friday, July 24, 2020 at the Bedene Funeral Home at Arma, Kansas with Pastor Jeff Rose officiating. Private burial for family only will follow at the National Cemetery at Ft. Scott, Kansas. Friends may call 11 A.M. to 4 P.M. Thursday at the Bedene Chapel. Arrangements are under the direction of the Bedene Funeral Home, 517 E. Washington, Box 621, Arma, Kansas 66712.



