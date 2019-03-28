Home

Forbes-Hoffman Funeral Home
405 Main Street P.O. Box 374
Parsons, KS 67357
620-421-9000
Calling hours
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
1:00 PM
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
Pittsburg, KS
Rosary
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
6:30 PM
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
Pittsburg, KS
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
Pittsburg, KS
Zella (Lawr) Branson Gouvion


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Zella (Lawr) Branson Gouvion Obituary
Zella (Lawr) Branson Gouvion, 84, of Pittsburg, went to be our Lord at 3:00 p.m., Monday, March 25, 2019 while residing at Via Christi Village in Pittsburg.

She was born November 5, 1934 in Crawford, Nebraska to William Thomas "Tom" Lawr, Sr. and Elma "Marie" (Ogden) Lawr. She grew up in Weiser, Idaho where she attended school and graduated from Weiser High School.

Following high school, Zella worked as a waitress in a restaurant where she met and later married Branley A. Branson, Jr. After marriage, the couple lived in Miami and Stillwater, Oklahoma before moving to Pittsburg, Kansas. The couple later divorced.

After attending Kansas State Teachers College, now Pittsburg State University, she met and later married Charles Andrew "Andy" Gouvion on November 24, 1965 in Columbus, Kansas. He preceded her in death on December 11, 2010.

She was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church where she had previously belonged to Our Lady's Prayer Group, the Tuesday Morning Rosary Group, and the Altar Society. She also had belonged to the Cynical for Priests in Frontenac, the Prayer Line, and spent many hours in the Adoration Chapel. Zella had a genuine love for children. She provided daycare in her home for many years as well as belonging to several organizations in connection with daycare. She also was active in 4-H for many years. She especially took great pride in her children and grandchildren. In earlier years, Zella had also worked for the United States Census Bureau four years. Zella's hobbies included arts and crafts, sewing, doll-making, and drawing.

Survivors include:

Three Sons – Tony Branson and his wife, Christy, of Greenbrier, AR

Ralph Gouvion and his wife, Lisa, of Pittsburg, KS

Kenny Gouvion and his wife, Carla, of Plano, TX

One Daughter - Tommie (Branson) Forbes and her husband, Joe Pat, of Parsons, KS

17 Grandchildren

36 Great-Grandchildren

4 Great-Great-Grandchildren

Three Brothers – Alex Lawr, Bill Lawr, and Leonard Lawr of Washington

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, Tom and Marie Lawr; and one brother, Jack Lawr.

Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 a.m., Friday, March 29, 2019 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Pittsburg. Burial will follow in Garden of Memories Cemetery near Pittsburg. The Parish rosary will be prayed at 6:30, p.m., Thursday, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. The family will receive friends immediately following the rosary. Friends may call at their convenience after 1:00 p.m., on Thursday, at the church.

Memorials are suggested to St. Mary's Colgan Schools. These may be left at or mailed to Forbes-Hoffman Funeral Home, P.O. Box 374, Parsons, KS 67357.

Online condolences may be left at www.forbeshoffman.com.
Published in Morning Sun on Mar. 28, 2019
