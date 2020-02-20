Home

McAndrew
Charles Edward
'Eddie'
(Morpeth) Peacefully on February 15th 2020, aged 92 years.
Eddie McAndrew,
dearly loved husband
of the late Marjorie,
much loved father of
Celia, Tony, Patrick and John.
Father in Law of Roger,
Margaret and Cheryl.
Cherished Grandad of
Jade, Catherine, Iain, Sian,
James, Rachel and Rosie.
And beloved uncle and great uncle.
Funeral and cremation at The West Road Crematorium, Newcastle, on Friday 28th February at 12.45pm.
Family flowers only please.
Published in Morpeth Herald on Feb. 20, 2020
