CAIRNS Francis Graham
(Morpeth) Peacefully at home on
Wednesday 18th December
aged 86 years, Graham.
Beloved husband of the late Lorna, loving father to Paul and Peter and a dear brother of Allan, Pat and Sheila, dearly loved and sadly missed by all his family and friends.
Funeral service in St Mary's Parish Church, Morpeth on Thursday 9th January at 2pm followed by cremation at Cowpen Crematorium, Blyth at 3.15pm. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Cancer Research UK.
Published in Morpeth Herald on Jan. 2, 2020