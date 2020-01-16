Home

CAIRNS Francis Graham
Morpeth Paul, Sue and Peter would like to thank all family and the many friends for their kind support and for attending the funeral service of
Mr Graham Cairns. The generosity of family and friends raised the fantastic sum of £1250 for Cancer Research UK. Special thanks to Reverend Simon White, Dr Phipps and the Wellway Surgery Community Nursing Team, to Mac his carer and to Ina and Chris at Jacob Conroy And Son Funeral Directors.
Published in Morpeth Herald on Jan. 16, 2020
