Robson Dr Frank Elms,
OBE Solicitor and former Principal Registrar of the Province of Canterbury and Registrar of the Diocese of Oxford, passed away
22nd April 2020 at St Luke's Hospital, Oxford after a short illness.
Loving and much loved father to Lorna, Aidan, Martin, Stephen, and Jonathan, father-in-law to Andy, Kelly, Fiona, Siggy and Susan and grandfather to Freya, Kilian, Louis, Miles and Rachel.Donations to Crisis c/o Sandra Homewood Funerals,
14 Cherwell Drive, Marston
OX3 0LY or via frankrobson.muchloved.com
Published in Morpeth Herald on Apr. 30, 2020