Stephenson Harry Douglas
(Morpeth) Peacefully in Thomas Knight Care Home, Blyth on March 30th,
aged 85 years, Douglas.
Husband of Jill and the late Margaret, brother to Alfred, father to Morag and Richard, step-father to Sally and Alistair, father-in-law to John, Veronique, Ged and Jenny, grandfather to Joel, Lauren, Abigail, Chloe, Juliet,
Thomas, Kate and Rachel.
It is with great sadness that, due to the current circumstances, the funeral service will be for immediate family only.
A service of Thanksgiving will be held at a later date.
Family flowers only.
Now in the presence of
his Lord and Saviour.
Published in Morpeth Herald on Apr. 2, 2020