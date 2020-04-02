Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Harry Stephenson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harry Stephenson

Notice Condolences

Harry Stephenson Notice
Stephenson Harry Douglas
(Morpeth) Peacefully in Thomas Knight Care Home, Blyth on March 30th,
aged 85 years, Douglas.
Husband of Jill and the late Margaret, brother to Alfred, father to Morag and Richard, step-father to Sally and Alistair, father-in-law to John, Veronique, Ged and Jenny, grandfather to Joel, Lauren, Abigail, Chloe, Juliet,
Thomas, Kate and Rachel.
It is with great sadness that, due to the current circumstances, the funeral service will be for immediate family only.
A service of Thanksgiving will be held at a later date.
Family flowers only.
Now in the presence of
his Lord and Saviour.
Published in Morpeth Herald on Apr. 2, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -