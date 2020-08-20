|
|
|
McLaughlin
nee Johnstone
Joyce
(Alnwick) Peacefully on the 11th of
August 2020, aged 87 years.
Joyce, beloved wife of the late
Ian McLaughlin.
Loving mother to Clive and daughter-in-law Christine
and the late Terry.
Joyce will be greatly missed
by all family and friends
who knew and loved her.
A graveside service will be held at Alnwick Cemetery on Tuesday the 25th of August 2020 at 10.30am.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Alnwick tel 01665 602 328.
Published in Morpeth Herald on Aug. 20, 2020