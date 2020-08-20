Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Alnwick
Fenkle St
Alnwick, Northumberland NE66 1HR
01665 602 328
Graveside service
Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020
10:30
Alnwick Cemetery
Joyce McLaughlin Notice
McLaughlin
nee Johnstone
Joyce
(Alnwick) Peacefully on the 11th of
August 2020, aged 87 years.
Joyce, beloved wife of the late
Ian McLaughlin.
Loving mother to Clive and daughter-in-law Christine
and the late Terry.
Joyce will be greatly missed
by all family and friends
who knew and loved her.
A graveside service will be held at Alnwick Cemetery on Tuesday the 25th of August 2020 at 10.30am.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Alnwick tel 01665 602 328.
Published in Morpeth Herald on Aug. 20, 2020
