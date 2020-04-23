|
|
|
Evans Ken (Morpeth)
Passed away peacefully
on 15th April 2020, aged 91.
Dearly loved husband
of Joan for 64 years;
much loved Dad of
Stuart and David and
dear father-in-law of Elaine;
a loving grandfather to Josie,
Charlotte, Thomas and George.
Ken will be remembered fondly
by family and friends.
And be in our thoughts always.
Due to the current Coronavirus
pandemic a private Cremation
is to take place and a celebration of his life will be organised at a later date. No flowers - Donations in Ken's memory to Age UK via www.ageuk.org.uk
Published in Morpeth Herald on Apr. 23, 2020