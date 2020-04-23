Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ken Evans
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ken Evans

Notice Condolences

Ken Evans Notice
Evans Ken (Morpeth)
Passed away peacefully
on 15th April 2020, aged 91.
Dearly loved husband
of Joan for 64 years;
much loved Dad of
Stuart and David and
dear father-in-law of Elaine;
a loving grandfather to Josie,
Charlotte, Thomas and George.
Ken will be remembered fondly
by family and friends.
And be in our thoughts always.
Due to the current Coronavirus
pandemic a private Cremation
is to take place and a celebration of his life will be organised at a later date. No flowers - Donations in Ken's memory to Age UK via www.ageuk.org.uk
Published in Morpeth Herald on Apr. 23, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -