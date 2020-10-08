|
|
|
McNEIL
Margaret
(Alnwick) Peacefully on 1st October 2020.
Margaret, beloved wife of the
late Alan, loving mother to
Julia, Ian and John, also a
devoted grandma who will
be greatly missed by all
her family and friends.
A funeral service will take place
at Cowpen Crematorium on
Tuesday 13th October at 10am.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in lieu, if desired, to Salvation Army. A donation box
will be at the crematorium.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Alnwick, Tel: 01665 602328
Published in Morpeth Herald on Oct. 8, 2020