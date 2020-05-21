Home

Margaret Tears

Notice Condolences

Margaret Tears Notice
TEARS Margaret Dorice (Alnwick) Peacefully in Abbeyfield Care Home on Thursday 14th May,
aged 87 years, Margaret.
Beloved wife of the late George, much loved mother of Liz and Ruth, mother in law of Phil and grandmother Georgia and Rhiannon.
Margaret will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Due to the current circumstances a private family funeral will be held in Alnwick Cemetery on
Friday 29th May at 11.30am.
Any flowers to
Alistair Turner Funeral Directors, Alnwick.
Published in Morpeth Herald on May 21, 2020
