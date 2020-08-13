|
|
|
Sibbit Marion Passed away peacefully on
29th July in St Albans, Hertfordshire.
Born 1927, in Dudley, Cramlington, Marion and her husband Ron spent many happy years living in Lancaster Park, Morpeth,
following retirement.
She will be lovingly remembered by her family, including her sister Margaret, her son Stephen, daughter Pauline,
three grandchildren and
two great grandchildren.
The funeral will take place
on 27th August, locally
here in Hertfordshire.
Published in Morpeth Herald on Aug. 13, 2020