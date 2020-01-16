|
|
|
RENNIE Nancie
(Morpeth) Died peacefully in
Chester Court Care Home on Saturday 4th January 2020,
aged 96 years.
Adored wife of the late Hamish, dearly loved mother of Fiona
and the late Gordon.
A devoted grandmother to
Kevin and Gordan and a loving
sister, aunt and great aunt. Fondly remembered by family and friends.
A private family cremation will be followed by a service of thanksgiving to which all are welcome at
St. George's United Reformed Church in Morpeth on
Friday 24th January at 1.15pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired, to the
Macular Disease Society.
Published in Morpeth Herald on Jan. 16, 2020