Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Olly Wilson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Olly Wilson

Notice Condolences

Olly Wilson Notice
WILSON On Thursday,
September 3, 2020 at
St Margaret's Hospital, Auchterarder,
Dr. A. O. A. (Olly) Wilson, aged 90, of Milnathort and formerly of Barnton, Edinburgh and Morpeth, Northumberland. Much loved by three sons David, Iain and Bruce, their partners, brother Stan, grandchildren, and family
as well as the professional
psychiatric community.
Funeral Service took place on Friday, September 18, 2020 at Perth Crematorium, and was private due to current restrictions. Donations, if desired, can be made directly to Children's Hospices Across Scotland (CHAS) and Macmillan Cancer Support.
Published in Morpeth Herald on Sept. 24, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -