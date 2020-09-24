|
WILSON On Thursday,
September 3, 2020 at
St Margaret's Hospital, Auchterarder,
Dr. A. O. A. (Olly) Wilson, aged 90, of Milnathort and formerly of Barnton, Edinburgh and Morpeth, Northumberland. Much loved by three sons David, Iain and Bruce, their partners, brother Stan, grandchildren, and family
as well as the professional
psychiatric community.
Funeral Service took place on Friday, September 18, 2020 at Perth Crematorium, and was private due to current restrictions. Donations, if desired, can be made directly to Children's Hospices Across Scotland (CHAS) and Macmillan Cancer Support.
Published in Morpeth Herald on Sept. 24, 2020