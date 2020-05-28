|
|
|
Todd William Noel December 1932 - May 2020
Headmaster :
St Paul's School, Elswick, Newcastle-on-Tyne 1970-1984.
Pastor : The Vineyard Fellowship, Gateshead, 1986-1991.
Born in the wild Cumbrian countryside in Low Row, Brampton, Noel was a country lad by nature and upbringing.
He passed into the presence of Jesus on Friday, May 15th 2020.
Noel's Christian faith was paramount to him and it invaded every aspect of his journey on this side of Heaven.
His gifts of music, crafts, teaching and preaching blessed many people, as did his passion for
all he met.
He will be so missed by his wife Margaret, children Mark, Peter (Julia), Alison (Paul) and Sharon (Andy), grandchildren, sister Hazel and the wider family and friends.
His legacy of commitment, compassion and faith will leave
its mark on many.
Noel's last years were spent revelling in the beauty and freshness of the Coquet Valley in Northumberland, where his graveside committal service
will be held.
The family would like to thank
Dr. Jonathan Miller and his team at Wansbeck Hospital, Dr. Hunt and the Rothbury-based doctors, Matron April Long and the nursing staff, the Northumberland Age UK and NHS services for their excellent support for us as we looked after Noel during the last stages of his life's journey.
We are very grateful to you all for your care and compassion.
Published in Morpeth Herald on May 28, 2020