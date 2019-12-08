|
Stefanie Ann Lewis
Born: April 17, 1983
Died: December 4, 2019
Stefanie Ann Lewis, born April 17, 1983, passed away on December 4, 2019 at Regency Care Nursing Home in Morris, IL. She was only 36 years old and had passed from complications related to being a Type 1 Diabetic for 30 years.
She is survived by her mother, Kelly Lewis (Stafford) of Coal City, her father, Terry Lewis of Crystal River, FL, and 2 sisters, Sara Lewis Armstrong and (Joseph Armstrong) of Carbon Hill, and Deborah Lewis Duha of Belleview, FL, her son Austin Lewis of Coal City, 1 niece, Tristyn Duha of Florida, and maternal grandparents William and Judith Stafford of Morris. Also several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Preceded in death by her paternal grandparents Levi and Leona Lewis of Wisconsin, and 4 uncles, Levi Lewis Jr., James William (Bill) Lewis, Robert Hall, and John Hall, and 1 cousin, Tina Hall.
Cremation rights accordingly by Care Memorial.Private Memorial Services will follow at Christian Life Church in Diamond, IL on December 19, 2019, with visitation at 10am, Memorial Service at 11am with shared memories following, and a luncheon after for immediate family.
Published in Morris Herald-News on Dec. 8, 2019