Aaron D. Derment
Born: October 11, 1976; in Lafayette, IN
Died: August 19, 2020; in Rutland, IL
Aaron D. Derment, 43, of Rutland, passed away Wednesday evening, August 19, 2020 at his home.
Born October 11, 1976 in Lafayette, Indiana, he was the son of David Derment. He received his education in the schools of Lafayette. Aaron married Jamie Bunton on October 15, 2010 in Watseka, Illinois. For their married life they resided in Runtland. Aaron built a successful career in maintenance management.
He is survived by his loving wife, Jamie of Runtland; His four children, Abbie, Henry, Emily and Lizzie; his father, David; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Jim and Joan Bunton of Morris and their families; one brother, Mike; one sister, Melissa.
Preceding him in death were his sister, Marcy and brother, David.
A private viewing for the family will be held on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at the Fruland Funeral Home, 121 W. Jefferson St. in Morris. For more information, call the funeral home at 815-942-0700 or sign the guestbook at www.frulandfuneralhome.com
.