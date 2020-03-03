|
Aaron K. Hootman II
Born: November 28, 1983; in Joliet, IL
Died: February 28, 2020; in Fort Collins, CO
Aaron K. Hootman II, 36, of Yorkville, passed away Friday February 28, 2020 at Fort Collins, CO from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident.
Born November 28, 1983 in Joliet. He graduated from Newark High School with the class of 2003. Then he enlisted in the U S Navy and was a veteran of the Iraq conflict. He married Stephanie Stafford on May 16, 2015 in Geneva. For most of their married life they lived in Yorkville. He was employed as a pipe line inspector for various companies.
He is survived by his wife, Stephanie of Yorkville; one son, Kanin Hootman of Yorkville; his mother, Becky (Gregory)Peterson of Minooka; his father Aaron(stepmother, Paula) Hootman I of Atlanta, GA; three brothers, Benjamin Green of Joliet, twins Anthony and Austin Green of Minooka; one step brother, Eric (Sarah) Peterson of Morris, one step sister, Jill (Jason) Petro of Friendswood, Texas; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was an avid fan of the Chicago Cubs, Bears and Black Hawks and enjoyed traveling.
Memorials may be given to his son, Kanin.
Funeral services will be held Friday, March 6, 2020 at Peace Lutheran Church at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Luanne Cantrell officiating. Interment will follow in Plattville Lutheran Cemetery.
Visitation will be held on Thursday from 4:00 P.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Peace Lutheran Church. Military honors will be provided by the Sandwich Color Guard.
Fruland Funeral Home , 121 W. Jefferson St., in Morris is in charge of arrangements. For more information, call the funeral home at 815-942-0700 or sign the private online guestbook at www.frulandfuneralhome.com.
Published in Morris Herald-News on Mar. 3, 2020