The Maple Funeral Home & Crematory
24300 W. Ford
Channahon, IL 60410
(815) 467-1234
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
The Maple Funeral Home & Crematory
24300 W. Ford
Channahon, IL 60410
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Minooka United Methodist Church
205 W Church St
View Map
Aaron Mark Satorius

Aaron Mark Satorius, age 33 of Minooka, IL passed away suddenly on Tuesday, September 24, 2019.

Aaron is survived by his parents, Jim and Ruth Satorius, as well as his siblings, Adam (Katie) Satorius of Minooka, IL, Jessica (Alex) Chadwick of Evanston, IL and Seth (Stephanie Jarvis) Satorius of Denver, CO. He was a loving uncle to nephews Christopher and Evan Satorius and nieces Addison Satorius and Lola Chadwick.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Jack and Lorene Satorius and his maternal grandparents, William and Lola Rushton.

Preferred memorials may be made in Aaron's name to the Will County Humane Society, where Aaron adopted his beloved dog, Blue or to the Gateway Foundation of Lake Villa, IL, where, this past summer,

Aaron achieved his goal of sobriety, an accomplishment of which his family and friends were and will always remain indescribably proud.

Funeral Service for Aaron Mark Satorius was held on Monday, September 30, 2019 at Minooka United Methodist Church located at 205 W Church St. Pastor Sarah Hong officiant.

Interment Private. Visitation was held on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at The Maple Funeral Home located at 24300 W Ford Rd, Channahon. For information 815. 467-1234 or www.themaplefuneralhome.com
Published in Morris Herald-News on Oct. 1, 2019
