Morris Herald-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Blair Owens Funeral Home - Mahomet
102 East Dunbar Street
Mahomet, IL 61853
217 586 4916
Resources
More Obituaries for Alan Balazi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alan Robert Balazi

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alan Robert Balazi Obituary
Alan Robert Balazi

Born: January 29, 1983

Died: July 2, 2019

Alan Robert Balazi, 36, of Mahomet passed away Tuesday, July 2, 2019.

He was born on January 29, 1983 in Joliet to Isen and Laureen Balazi.

Survivors include his parents of Mahomet, siblings Brian (Jeron) Balazi, Sarah (Andrew) Doudera, Brandon (Mandi) Balazi, Kathleen Balazi and Trent Balazi. Nephews and niece Frankie, Ozzy, and Lauren Balazi as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Alan was a 2001 graduate of Mahomet-Seymour High School.

Alan was a free spirit who loved the outdoors whether it was golfing in the Midwest, hiking in the mountains or on the beach. He was a constant traveler having spent his adult life living in Denver and Honolulu. He enjoyed time with family and friends in Europe and South Korea. Alan was especially fond of Boulder, Colorado and often said, "Where else can I golf and ski on the same day"

In keeping with Alan's wishes, a private service will be held at Blair Owens Funeral Home in Mahomet.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN, 38105, www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html or Champaign County Humane Society, 1911 E. Main Street, Urbana, Illinois, 61802, www.cuhumane.org.
Published in Morris Herald-News on July 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now