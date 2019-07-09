Alan Robert Balazi



Born: January 29, 1983



Died: July 2, 2019



Alan Robert Balazi, 36, of Mahomet passed away Tuesday, July 2, 2019.



He was born on January 29, 1983 in Joliet to Isen and Laureen Balazi.



Survivors include his parents of Mahomet, siblings Brian (Jeron) Balazi, Sarah (Andrew) Doudera, Brandon (Mandi) Balazi, Kathleen Balazi and Trent Balazi. Nephews and niece Frankie, Ozzy, and Lauren Balazi as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.



Alan was a 2001 graduate of Mahomet-Seymour High School.



Alan was a free spirit who loved the outdoors whether it was golfing in the Midwest, hiking in the mountains or on the beach. He was a constant traveler having spent his adult life living in Denver and Honolulu. He enjoyed time with family and friends in Europe and South Korea. Alan was especially fond of Boulder, Colorado and often said, "Where else can I golf and ski on the same day"



In keeping with Alan's wishes, a private service will be held at Blair Owens Funeral Home in Mahomet.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN, 38105, www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html or Champaign County Humane Society, 1911 E. Main Street, Urbana, Illinois, 61802, www.cuhumane.org. Published in Morris Herald-News on July 9, 2019