Morris Herald-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home
301 W Washington St
Morris, IL 60450
(815) 942-0084
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Jude's Catholic Church in New Lenox
Resources
More Obituaries for Albert Denzy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Albert E. Denzy

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Albert E. Denzy Obituary
Albert E. Denzy

Albert E. Denzy, age 78, of Elwood, IL, formally of New Lenox, IL passed away Monday, November 25, 2019 at UIC Chicago surrounded by his loving family.

Survived by the love of his life of 58 years, Barb Denzy; children, Kathy (Sam) Incopero of Wilmington, Mike Denzy of California, Tammy Denzy of Ohio, Kris (Dan) Medrano of New Lenox; his sister Virginia McPherson of Joliet; 16 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and was an endearing friend to many.

Preceded in death by his son, David Denzy; grandson Tony Incopero; daughter-in-law Deanna Denzy; and his parents Virginia and Albert Denzy.

Al worked at Joyce Beverages for over 20 years and eventually retired from Verizon Wireless after 20 years of service.

Al was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was our hero, mentor, and best friend. The love you and mom had for each other is what shaped us all into the people we are today. You loved all of us unconditionally as we did you. You spent countless hours at sporting events, school events, and family events for each and every one of us. You never missed anything when it came to your family. You were always great for a good laugh. You taught us there is nothing more important than family and to always stick together. We will miss you and love you forever.

A visitation will be held on December 12, 2019 from 10 a.m. until the time of the memorial mass at St. Jude's Catholic Church in New Lenox.

Arrangements have been entrusted with U. C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home, 301 West Washington Street, Morris, IL. For further information please visit the website at www.ucdaviscallahan.com or contact the funeral home at 815-942-0084. Online condolences may be directed to the family by visiting the website.
Published in Morris Herald-News on Dec. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Albert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -