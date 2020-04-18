|
|
Alice Marilin (Simmons) Eckstein
Born: January 8, 1933
Died: April 14, 2020
Alice Marilin (Simmons) Eckstein, of Urbana, Illinois, passed away on April 14, 2020 with her loving husband, Kenneth Eckstein, at her side. She was 87. She is survived by her husband, Kenneth, her daughters, Suellen Eckstein of Evanston, Illinois, Margaret Eckstein of Oak Park, Illinois, Janet Eckstein of Mahomet, Illinois and Karen Joy (Michael) of Lockport, Illinois; she will be lovingly remembered by her seven grandchildren and by her five great-grandchildren. Her parents, siblings, two grandsons and two great-granddaughters precede her in death.
Alice was born on January 8, 1933 in Geff, Illinois to Preston and Maude (Williams) Simmons. She graduated from Fairfield High School in Fairfield, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University in Carbondale where she received a bachelor's degree in Education, and earned a master's degree in Education from the University of Illinois in Champaign-Urbana. Alice met her husband Kenneth in 1960 and they were married 59 years. Alice worked as a middle school mathematics teacher until she retired from Channahon School District 17 in 1992. Alice was very active in college and throughout her life. She was a lifelong member of the United Methodist Church. She enjoyed golf, bowling, dancing, playing bridge and traveling with her husband.
Alice was a sweet, loving and caring daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend. She will be greatly missed.
On Tuesday, April 21, private family services will be held at Morgan Memorial Home in Savoy, Illinois and she will be laid to rest at Rice Cemetery in Champaign County. A public memorial to celebrate her life will be held at a later date.
Memorial donations in memory of Alice may be made to the on their website or mailed to the home office at 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.morganmemorialhome.com.
Published in Morris Herald-News on Apr. 18, 2020