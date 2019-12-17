|
Alma June Feehan
(nee Best)
Alma June Feehan, age 88, of Morris, passed away on Friday, December 13, 2019, at Joliet Area Community Hospice Home, surrounded by the love of her family.
Alma was born in Morris, the daughter of the late Edmun and Theresa (Thevenot) Best and was a lifelong resident.
She was a graduate of Morris Community High School, Class of 1949. Alma was a devoted wife, loving mother and grandmother. She was an accomplished seamstress. Alma always had a smile on her face, and enjoyed life to the fullest. She was happiest when she was surrounded by her family and friends, and thoroughly enjoyed the time with her brother, Ed, and his wife, Linda, when they were in town to be with her.
Surviving are her children, Theresa Butler and Rich (Terri) Feehan, both of Morris; grandson, Max (Sarah) Highland and step-grandson, Nick (Ryan) Heath, and their son Drake; sister, Louise (the late Bill) Davis; brother, Ed (Linda) Best of Sugarland, TX; and four nieces, Diana (the late Dan) Pilson, Joann (the late Kenny) Beyers, Ann Best and Susan Winters. Several great nieces, great nephews and cousins also survive.
She is preceded by her loving husband, Tom Feehan (1980); her parents; two brothers, Albert Best and Almon Best; and her sister, Florence Boesiger.
The family would like to take the opportunity to send a heartfelt thanks to the entire staff at Joliet Area Community Hospice for the exceptional love and care provided to Alma.
Visitation for Alma June Feehan will be Wednesday, December 18, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services at 11:00 a.m., at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 1201 W. Route 6 (at Deerpath Drive) in Morris.
Interment will follow at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery in Minooka, IL.
Memorials in her name to Joliet Area Community Hospice, 250 Water Stone Circle, Joliet, IL 60431 would be appreciated.
For information, please call (815) 942-5040 or visit her Memorial Tribute at fredcdames.com
Published in Morris Herald-News on Dec. 17, 2019