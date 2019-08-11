|
Andrew Vincent Burkhart
Born: August 15, 1986
Died: August 7th, 2019
Andrew Vincent Burkhart of Mazon, Illinois, passed away Wednesday, August 7th, 2019.
Although only 32 at the time of his death, Andrew made an impact on many people during his lifetime.
Andrew was born on August 15, 1986 to David and Melinda (Hodgson) Burkhart. He was preceded in death by his grandparents Wayne and Lenora Hodgson, Bruce and Clara Burkhart, and his sisters Elizabeth and Julie Burkhart. He is survived by his parents and siblings, Patrick (Erin) Burkhart and Rebecca Burkhart.
Family and friends were the most important things in Andrew's life. He was especially close with his mother and father as he was a partner with them in the family business, Burkhart Farms. His close-knit group of lifelong friends served as Andrew's second family. They shared many adventures together, from skiing through Jackson Hole and Snowmass, to the annual trip that he looked forward to the most: a fishing trip near the boundary waters of northern Minnesota. Between his big heart and fiercely-loyal personality, everyone in Andrew's life knew he could always be counted on in a moment's notice.
Andrew's great sense of humor will be remembered by all as he was always good for a smile, a joke, and his perfect comedic timing. He also had many hobbies he was passionate about, especially hunting, fishing and navigating his pontoon boat or jet ski down the Illinois river on a hot summer day.
A visitation will be held for friends and family on Monday, August 12th, from 5pm-7pm at Park Street Church in Mazon. A celebration of his life will begin at 7pm at the same location, followed by refreshments and fellowship.
Those who choose to give a gift to honor Andrew are asked to make a contribution in his name to Grundy County 4H, or the Morris Community YMCA in support of their Summer Fishing Program.
Arrangements have been entrusted with U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home, 301 W. Washington Street, Morris, IL.
Published in Morris Herald-News on Aug. 11, 2019