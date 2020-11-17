1/1
Angela Jewett
Angela Jewett

Born: November 16, 1935; in Shumway, IL

Died: November 15, 2020; in Ottawa, IL

Angela Jewett, 84, of Ottawa, passed away on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at Ottawa Pavilion. There will be a memorial service held at a later date. The Mueller Funeral Home in Ottawa has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Angela was born on November 16, 1935 in Shumway, IL to Clarence and Lillian (Correll) Knop. She married Irwin Jewett on April 10, 1955 in Morris. Angela was a member of the Ambassadors for Christ Church in Morris.

She is survived by three children, Thomas (Kim) Jewett of Ottawa, Timothy I. Jewett of Morris and Faith Jewett of Chenoa, IL, 13 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren, with one on the way, two great-great grandchildren, three brothers, Larry (Sharon) Knop, of Verona, Richard (Wanda Bertogolio) Knop, of Verona, and Michael (Laura Johnson) Knop, of Springfield, and 3 sisters, Elvera Merkel, of Ocala, FL, Mary Lou Walker, of Braidwood, and Nancy Armstrong of Morris.

She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother, Eddie Knop, sister-in-law, Donna Knop, three brothers-in-law, Russell Merkel, Jimmy Walker, and Marty Armstrong, and two grandchildren, River and Addy.

Memorials may be directed to the Ambassadors for Christ Church.

You may sign the online guestbook and share remembrances at www.MuellerFH.com. Mueller Funeral Home and Crematory 800 First Avenue, Ottawa, IL 61350 815-434-4433



Published in Morris Herald-News on Nov. 17, 2020.
