Ann M. Kurtz
Ann M. Kurtz

Born: January 19, 1935; in Morris, IL

Died: October 29, 2020; in Minooka, IL

Ann M. Kurtz, 85, of Minooka, passed away Thursday, October 29, 2020 at her home.

Born January 19, 1935 in Morris, she was the daughter of Silas and Elsie (Langeland) Knudson. She graduated from Minooka High School with the class of 1953. Ann married John F. Kurtz on June 30, 1957 at the Plattville Lutheran Church. They lived all of their married life in Minooka. For several years she was employed at Baum's Dept. Store and later for the Minooka School District 201.3

She is survived by her son, David (Kim) Kurtz of Minooka; four grandchildren, John, Courtney, Caitlin and Jillian Kurtz; three sisters, Joan (William) Butler of Lockport, Vada (Donald deceased) Cartwright of Crest Hill and Orpha (Robert) Bols of Morris; two brothers, Keith (Joanne) Knudson of Morris and Bruce Knudson of Minooka; several nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death were her parents; her loving husband, John in 1994; her son, John.

She was a member of the Plattville Lutheran Church where she served as secretary for 50 years and active in the women's organization. Also, she was secretary of the Plattville Lutheran Cemetery.

Ann enjoyed baking kringlas and lefse and spending time with her family and grandchildren.

Memorials may be directed to the Plattville Lutheran Church.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Plattville Lutheran Church with Rev. Bret L. Reedy officiating. There will be no visitation.

Fruland Funeral Home, 121 W. Jefferson St. in Morris is in charge of arrangements. For more information, call the funeral home at 815-942-0700 or sign the online guestbook at www.frulandfuneralhome.com.



Published in Morris Herald-News on Nov. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Fruland Funeral Home
121 West Jefferson Street
Morris, IL 60450
(815) 942-0700
