Ann Nordstrom
Born: June 4, 1960; in Lincoln, IL
Died: April 16, 2020; in Morris, IL
Ann Nordstrom, 59, of Morris died peacefully in her home Thursday morning, April 16th, following a courageous, nearly 16 year battle with brain cancer.
Born Mary Ann Pegram, on June 4, 1960 in Lincoln, Illinois to Alan and Donna Rae (Harmsen) Pegram, Ann grew up on the family farm in rural Lincoln. While attending Illinois Wesleyan University in 1979, she began dating Paul Nordstrom. Ann and Paul were married on July 10, 1982.
Ann's greatest passions were family and faith. She sang in the church choir for many years and loved singing in the annual Christmas program at First Christian Church. Her sons Mike and Greg were always her greatest joy. As the boys grew older, Ann enjoyed going for long walks, numerous travels, and especially enjoyed going out to eat with friends. Her approach to battling cancer was to enjoy life to the fullest.
Ann is survived by her husband of 37 years, Paul, sons Michael (Emily) Nordstrom of Belvidere and Gregory (engaged to Devin) Nordstrom of Peoria, two granddaughters, Riley Ann Nordstrom and Harlow Nordstrom, and by her sister Marcia (Michael) Satterfield of Manitou Springs, Colorado, the whole Harmsen clan whom she loved so much, and numerous relatives.
She was preceded in death by her mom and dad and her brother, Tom.
Her family would like to thank friends and neighbors for the tremendous outpouring of love and support as Ann's spirit never dimmed.
Her wish was to be cremated. Due to the virus, arrangements for a celebration of Ann's life will hopefully be made at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to support Megan Bugg's fight against childhood cancer at "Lurie Childrens Hospital Foundation" or to "Grundy County United Way."
Published in Morris Herald-News on Apr. 18, 2020