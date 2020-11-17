Anna Lu Foster
Born: October 14, 1941
Died: November 15, 2020
Anna Lu Foster (nee Wragg) was born on October 14, 1941 and went into the arms of Jesus on November 15, 2020 after a long illness. Anna was the daughter of George and Florence (Nielsen) Wragg.
Anna worked as an art dealer in Chicago and as an Oriental rug dealer in Louisville, Ky. She will be missed.
Anna is survived by her sister Cathy Dahlstrand; her sons Edward Foster (Maria) and Dean Foster; her daughters Cindy Zimmermann (Carlos) and Wendy St. Pierre and 18 grandchildren
She is preceded in death by her parents, George Wragg and Florence Wragg; her brother John Wragg (Madeline); her sister Shirley Wragg, and her beloved son Michael J Foster (Chris Foster).
A visitation will be held on Friday, November 20 2020 from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm at the U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home. A celebration of Anna's life will follow at 12:00 pm, officiated by Pastor Kevin Yandell. Aqua cremation rites will be accorded.
Due to COVID-19 requirements, safe social distancing will be required and we are asking for visitors to wear their masks while visiting the family.
