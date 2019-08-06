|
Anna Rose Ford
Born: January 25, 1931
Died: July 15, 2019
Anna Rose "Ditty" Ford (nee Morgan) age 88 of Hollywood, Florida, passed away after a long battle with Alzheimer's on July 15, 2019.
Born in Toledo, Ohio on January 25, 1931 she was the daughter of Mathew Solomon and Florence Francis (Herzog) Morgan.
Ann "Ditty" moved to Florida after living many years in Morris, Illinois. Ann graduated from the University of Colorado-Boulder and Northern Illinois University with a master's degree in teaching. She spent her entire teaching career at Morris High School and Shabbona Middle School. She was devoted to her students and family. She spent many hours loving, guiding and worrying about her "kids".
Growing up Ann spent time water skiing on Lake Erie at the family summer home. While in Boulder, she was an active member of Delta Kappa Gamma sorority and other clubs. During her teaching career, she also drove a school bus and worked at many school sporting events. She was a very active member of the Morris BPW and she spent many happy hours volunteering at the Morris Hospital gift shop and the Rialto Square Theatre. She was always up for an adventure and enjoyed traveling with friends and family.
She is survived by her four loving children, Karen Lake of Hollywood, FL; Deborah Ford of Morris, IL; Mark (Suzanna) of Lenexa, KS; and Maureen (Mark) Hunt of Braidwood, IL. Ten grandchildren, Heather Lake, Rachel (Joey) Hauer; Adam Frederick, Nina (Tyson) Patterson; Jason (Jenny) Ford, Samantha (Liam) O'Shea, Andrew and Matthew Ford; John and Joel Hunt. Ten great-grandchildren: Elis Temlack, Jonah Hauer; Amber and Lucas Frederick, Jackson and Harlow Patterson; Kathryn, Sarah and Alice O'Shea and Keegan Ford. Her sister-in-law Shirley Marble and nieces Elizabeth Morgan and Michelle Bankel also survive her.
In addition to her parents, her brother John (1991), a daughter (1954), and twin grandsons (1999), predeceased Ann.
Interment will be in her family plat at the historic Woodlawn Cemetery & Arboretum in Toledo. Her family is planning a celebration of life in January. Those who wish to remember Ann in a special way may make gifts in her memory to the or to Morikami Museum & Japanese Gardens, Delray Beach, FL.
Published in Morris Herald-News on Aug. 6, 2019