Anne Louise Sullivan DeBord

Born: November 25, 1959; in Morris, IL

Died: April 29, 2020; in Fremont, NE

Anne Louise Sullivan DeBord, 60, of Fremont, NE, passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at Methodist Fremont Health.

Anne was born November 25, 1959 in Morris, Illinois to James and Judith (Rasmussen) Sullivan. She grew up in Illinois and moved to Fremont in 1985.

Anne was a nurse aid and worked at Arbor Manor, Dunklau Gardens for 25 years and Pro Med Care in Fremont. She retired on August 5, 2015. Anne married Ted DeBord on July 17, 1998 in Fremont.

Anne attended First Lutheran Church, Church of the Nazarene and First Baptist Church in Fremont. She had an affinity for taking care of the elderly. She enjoyed sewing and bowling.

Anne is survived by her husband, Ted of Fremont; son, James Douglas DeBord of Fremont; step son, Justin DeBord of Hawaii; mother, Judith Vitters of Fremont; brothers, Greg (Marilyn) Sullivan of Spokane, Washington and Eric (Stacey) Sullivan of Las Vegas, NV; sister, Kathryn L. (Shane) Isham of Coal City, Illinois; brothers in law, David (Kris) DeBord and Gary (Connie) DeBord both of Des Moines, IA; and nieces and nephews.

Anne was preceded in death by her father, James; and step father, Richard Vitters; grandparents, Clifford and Lyla Sullivan; aunt, Janet Sullivan Brem.

Private family services will be held at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Controlled memorial visitation will be Sunday, May 3, 2020, from 2:00 PM until 5:00 PM at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in Fremont. Services will be recorded for viewing on our website.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N Somers Ave, Fremont, NE, 68025402-721-4490


Published in Morris Herald-News on May 5, 2020.
