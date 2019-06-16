Anthony C. Eckert



Anthony C. "Tony" Eckert, age 80, of Streator, IL and formerly of Morris, passed away Thursday, May 13, 2019 at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center, Peoria.



He was born May 6, 1939 to the late Helen (nee March) and Clarence Eckert in Elmhurst, IL and was raised and educated in West Salem, WI. Tony was a graduate of West Salem High School and Lewis University where he received his degree in business.



He is survived by a daughter and two sons, Diane M. (Brian) Howard of LaGrange, GA, David A. (Rose) Eckert of Palatine, IL and Donald M. (Amy) Eckert of Morris; four grandchildren, Douglas (Kelli) Howard of Morris, Danielle (Chris) Lardi of Lombard, Hailey Eckert and Mason Eckert both of Morris; one great-grandchild, Lillian Howard of Morris; two sisters, Isabel (late William) Schuette of Greenwood, IL and Helen (late Arlen) Kennedy of Foster City, CA. Several nieces and nephews also survive.



He was preceded in death by his parents and an infant son, Daniel Eckert.



Tony was a retired estimator. He was an avid Green Bay Packers fan who enjoyed fishing, puzzles and poetry. He was always in good spirits with his quick wit.



Private services will be held with inurnment at Saratoga Cemetery in Morris, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name can be made to the donor's choice. For more information, please call (815) 942-5040 or visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com Published in Morris Herald-News on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary