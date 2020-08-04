Marie Irene Steele
Born: April 25, 1930; in Seneca, IL
Died: July 30, 2020; in Morris, IL
Marie Irene "Rene" Steele, 90, of Seneca, passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Regency Care in Morris.
Private family services will be held. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. She will be buried at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Osborne-Nelson Funeral Home in Seneca has been entrusted with arrangements.
Rene was born April 25, 1930 in Seneca to Vincent and Mable (Paul) Griffin. Due to the family being separated during World War II, Rene was raised in Seneca by her aunt and uncle, Thomas and Irene Roe. She also had a special place in her heart for two other aunts who resided in Seneca, Aunt Rose Malone and Aunt Dorothy "Dot" Underhill. Rene retired from the operations department of Jefferson Smurfit Corp. in Morris, formerly Self-Locking Corp, in 1995, after 30 years of service.
She married James L. Steele on December 24, 1949; he passed away January 26, 2014. Rene had a very kind heart and loved spending time with her friends and family. She loved her flowers and plants and had a wide variety of each, both indoors and out. She also enjoyed the tradition of creating and delivering May Day baskets, often designating her two sons as "Delivery Men," which they cherished and carried out with pride. Rene was a social butterfly and enjoyed taking trips with her closest friends. In her home, everyone was always welcome.
She is survived by one son, Jim (Gail) Steele of Stavanger; seven grandchildren, Jennifer, Shane (Molly), Robert (Morgan), Andrea, Nathan (Nicole Sliwicki), and Shannon Steele, and Donica Sokolinski; eight great-grandchildren, Poppy, Noelle, Aurora, Trevor, Cheyenne, Bela, Miles, and Sullivan; two great-great-grandchildren, Price and Gus; her brother, Mike (Julie) Griffin; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, James; her son, Randy Steele; her granddaughter, Megan Steele; sisters, Ruth Reynolds and Delores Harper; and brothers, James Griffin and John "Jack" Griffin.
