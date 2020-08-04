1/1
<aroe Oreme Stee;e
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share <aroe's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marie Irene Steele

Born: April 25, 1930; in Seneca, IL

Died: July 30, 2020; in Morris, IL

Marie Irene "Rene" Steele, 90, of Seneca, passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Regency Care in Morris.

Private family services will be held. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. She will be buried at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Osborne-Nelson Funeral Home in Seneca has been entrusted with arrangements.

Rene was born April 25, 1930 in Seneca to Vincent and Mable (Paul) Griffin. Due to the family being separated during World War II, Rene was raised in Seneca by her aunt and uncle, Thomas and Irene Roe. She also had a special place in her heart for two other aunts who resided in Seneca, Aunt Rose Malone and Aunt Dorothy "Dot" Underhill. Rene retired from the operations department of Jefferson Smurfit Corp. in Morris, formerly Self-Locking Corp, in 1995, after 30 years of service.

She married James L. Steele on December 24, 1949; he passed away January 26, 2014. Rene had a very kind heart and loved spending time with her friends and family. She loved her flowers and plants and had a wide variety of each, both indoors and out. She also enjoyed the tradition of creating and delivering May Day baskets, often designating her two sons as "Delivery Men," which they cherished and carried out with pride. Rene was a social butterfly and enjoyed taking trips with her closest friends. In her home, everyone was always welcome.

She is survived by one son, Jim (Gail) Steele of Stavanger; seven grandchildren, Jennifer, Shane (Molly), Robert (Morgan), Andrea, Nathan (Nicole Sliwicki), and Shannon Steele, and Donica Sokolinski; eight great-grandchildren, Poppy, Noelle, Aurora, Trevor, Cheyenne, Bela, Miles, and Sullivan; two great-great-grandchildren, Price and Gus; her brother, Mike (Julie) Griffin; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, James; her son, Randy Steele; her granddaughter, Megan Steele; sisters, Ruth Reynolds and Delores Harper; and brothers, James Griffin and John "Jack" Griffin.

The online guest book may be viewed and remembrances shared at www.ottawafuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morris Herald-News on Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Osborne-Nelson Funeral Home
135 East Lincoln
Seneca, IL 61360-0318
(815) 357-6172
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Osborne-Nelson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 4, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Osborne-Nelson Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved