Arthur D. Beavers
Born: April 17, 1966
Died: June 5, 2020
Arthur D. Beavers, Age 54, of Morris, IL, passed away from this life suddenly, Friday, June 5, 2020. He was born April 17, 1966, to the late Milidean (nee Boswell) and Dean Beavers in Joliet, IL. Art was raised in the Channahon and Minooka area and had resided in Morris for many years.
Surviving are his wife, Maria (nee Hernandez); father, Dean Beavers; step-mother, Barbara; his siblings, Melody (nee Beavers) Briones, Carol Dean Beavers, and Richard Franklin Beavers; step-children, Belen Hernandez and Cindy Sanchez; one step-granddaughter, Olivia Reyes and her father, Javier Reyes and half-sister, Sandra Carter.
Preceded in death by his mother.
Art was employed at Sponge Cushion in Morris for 35 years. He enjoyed spending time fishing, hunting, and working on his cars and helping others.
Funeral services for Arthur Beavers will be private.
Interment will take place at Cave In Rock Cemetery in Cave In Rock, IL.
Arrangements entrusted to Fred C. Dames Funeral Home in Morris, IL. For
information, please call (815) 942-5040 or visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Born: April 17, 1966
Died: June 5, 2020
Arthur D. Beavers, Age 54, of Morris, IL, passed away from this life suddenly, Friday, June 5, 2020. He was born April 17, 1966, to the late Milidean (nee Boswell) and Dean Beavers in Joliet, IL. Art was raised in the Channahon and Minooka area and had resided in Morris for many years.
Surviving are his wife, Maria (nee Hernandez); father, Dean Beavers; step-mother, Barbara; his siblings, Melody (nee Beavers) Briones, Carol Dean Beavers, and Richard Franklin Beavers; step-children, Belen Hernandez and Cindy Sanchez; one step-granddaughter, Olivia Reyes and her father, Javier Reyes and half-sister, Sandra Carter.
Preceded in death by his mother.
Art was employed at Sponge Cushion in Morris for 35 years. He enjoyed spending time fishing, hunting, and working on his cars and helping others.
Funeral services for Arthur Beavers will be private.
Interment will take place at Cave In Rock Cemetery in Cave In Rock, IL.
Arrangements entrusted to Fred C. Dames Funeral Home in Morris, IL. For
information, please call (815) 942-5040 or visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morris Herald-News on Jun. 9, 2020.