Arthur D. Beavers
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Arthur's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Arthur D. Beavers

Born: April 17, 1966

Died: June 5, 2020

Arthur D. Beavers, Age 54, of Morris, IL, passed away from this life suddenly, Friday, June 5, 2020. He was born April 17, 1966, to the late Milidean (nee Boswell) and Dean Beavers in Joliet, IL. Art was raised in the Channahon and Minooka area and had resided in Morris for many years.

Surviving are his wife, Maria (nee Hernandez); father, Dean Beavers; step-mother, Barbara; his siblings, Melody (nee Beavers) Briones, Carol Dean Beavers, and Richard Franklin Beavers; step-children, Belen Hernandez and Cindy Sanchez; one step-granddaughter, Olivia Reyes and her father, Javier Reyes and half-sister, Sandra Carter.

Preceded in death by his mother.

Art was employed at Sponge Cushion in Morris for 35 years. He enjoyed spending time fishing, hunting, and working on his cars and helping others.

Funeral services for Arthur Beavers will be private.

Interment will take place at Cave In Rock Cemetery in Cave In Rock, IL.

Arrangements entrusted to Fred C. Dames Funeral Home in Morris, IL. For

information, please call (815) 942-5040 or visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morris Herald-News on Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
1201 W. Route 6 at Deerpath Drive
Morris, IL 60450
(815) 942-5040
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved