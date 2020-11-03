Arthur T. LucasBorn: January 31, 1949; in Joliet, ILDied: October 30, 2020; in Morris, ILArthur T. Lucas 71 of Morris passed away Friday October 30, 2020 in the Morris Hospital. Born in Joliet, IL on January 31, 1949 the son of the late Donald and Veronica (Morton) Lucas.Raised and educated in Palos Hills, Illinois, Arthur joined the United States Navy in July of 1968. He proudly served his country as a Seebee until his honorable discharge in July of 1974. In 2004 he married Joyce Hall and eventually moving to Morris to make their home.Arthur was a member of Operating Engineer 150 for over 50 years retiring in 2008. He enjoyed fishing and loved keeping his yard up.Surviving is his wife Joyce and five children; Scott (Melissa) Lucas of Shorewood, Art (Angela) Lucas of Channahon, Shannon (John) Hunt of Morris, Renee (Ben) Poore of Rockford and Kaylee Cromer of Morris.Ten grandchildren; Brittany Lucas, Brandon Lucas, Clayton Foster, Brayden Hunt, Christopher Hunt, Drew Upchurch, Alyssa Upchurch, Tommy Lucas, Joey Lucas and Kaylynn Clausen, Tyler Cromer, C. Jay Hanna, Xavier Rader. Great grandchildren Keith and Sadie. One sister-in-law Nanci Lucas. Many nieces and nephews. Two fur babies; Bella and a cat Kali.Preceded in death by one brother Donald and a sister Ronnie LetsosMemorials in Arthur's name may be made to the donor's choice.Visitation for Arthur will be held from 5:00 to 8:00 pm on Monday November 2, 2020 at the U. C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home located at 301 west Washington St. Morris. Celebration of Arthur's life will be held at 1:00 pm on Tuesday November 3, 2020 with Pastor Steve Larson officiating. There will be viewing at 10:00 on Tuesday up until the time of the service. Due to Covid, the burial at Abraham National Cemetery will be limited to family members only at 2:30 pm Tuesday with full military honors.