Morris Herald-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sellars Funeral Homes
2229 N Mount Juliet Rd
Mt. Juliet, TN 37122
(615) 758-5459
Resources
More Obituaries for Arthur Nyc
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arthur Victor Nyc

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Arthur Victor Nyc Obituary
Arthur Victor Nyc

Born: April 23rd, 1927

Died: December 23rd, 2019

Arthur Victor Nyc, age 92 of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee, passed away on Monday, December 23rd, 2019. He was born on April 23rd, 1927 in Cicero, Illinois to the late Jar C. and Katherina Cechmanek Nyc. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by former wife, Claire Monnette Nyc; daughter, Victoria Nyc Jones; grandson, Addison Jones; sisters, Rose Mottl and Lillian Jason; and brothers-in-law, Irvin Mottl and Ollie Jason. He is survived by wife, Maxine Lambert-Nyc of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee; daughters and sons-in- law, Nancy and Clay Trattner of Indian Creek, Illinois and Cindy Mann and special friend, Cary Hobson of Frederick, Maryland; grandsons, Bryant Mann of Gorham, Maine and Eric Mann of San Francisco, California; granddaughter, Kristen Jones of Lexington, Kentucky; 4 great grandchildren all of Lexington, Kentucky; many nieces, nephews, grand nieces and nephews.

Art was a graduate of J. Sterling Morton High School in Cicero, Illinois. He served in the United States Navy from July 26th, 1945 - August 5th, 1946. Mr. Nyc was the plant manager of Atlas Tool & Die Works, Inc. in Lyons, Illinois where he later retired. Art and his wife, Maxine moved in 2012 from Illinois to Tennessee. He was a longtime member of the Elks and the Moose Lodge and his hobbies included gardening, fishing, and ball room dancing.

The Funeral Mass will be conducted on Saturday, January 4th, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Stephen Catholic Community (14544 Lebanon Rd, Old Hickory, TN 37138). The family will receive friends on Saturday, January 4th from 10:00 a.m. until the funeral mass at 11:00 a.m.

In honor of Art, the family respectfully requests memorial contributions be addressed to The V Foundation for Cancer Research: (14600 Weston Parkway, Cary, NC 27513).

Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.
Published in Morris Herald-News on Jan. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arthur's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -