Audrey E. Hexdall



Born: September 18, 1925; in Seneca, IL



Died: July 21, 2019; in Morris, IL



Audrey E. Hexdall, 93, of Morris, passed away early Sunday morning, July 21, 2019 at Park Pointe Healthcare and Rehab Center in Morris.



Born on September 18, 1925 in Seneca, she was the daughter of B. O'Neal and Maye(Larson)Enger. She graduated from Morris High School with the class of 1943. Audrey married Sherman Hexdall on July 30, 1948 at the Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Morris. They lived all of their married life in Morris. For several years she was employed at the County Clerk's Office and later as Deputy City Clerk until her retirement.



She is survived by her children, Cathy(David) Butz of Fredericksburg, Va, Brad(Penny) Hexdall of Morris, Brent Hexdall of Morris, Tracy (Dennis) Basil of Oglesby and Terri (Mark) Cryder of Morris; four grandchildren, Kimberli (Michael) Stewart, Erika Cryder, David (Samantha) Hexdall and Jordan Cryder; three great granddaughters, Addison Narwick, Taylor Stewart and Jaqulynne Stewart; one sister, Anita Sampson of Morris; one sister-in-law, Janice Armin of Morris; several nieces and nephews.



Preceding her in death were her parents; her husband, Sherman on October 1, 1987; one brother, Burdett (Lucille) Enger; one sister, Andree Messel; one brother-in-law, Orville "Bud" Sampson.



She was a member of the Bethlehem Lutheran Church.



Audrey enjoyed watching the Chicago sports teams, her weekly card game and her grand dog, "Tuxedo".



Memorials may be given to the Bethlehem Lutheran Church.



Funeral services will be held Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Morris with Pastor Patrick Lohse officiating. Interment will follow in Saratoga Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 9:30 a.m. until time of service at the church.



Fruland Funeral Home, 121 W. Jefferson St. in Morris is in charge of arrangements. For more information, call the funeral home at 815-942-0700 or sign the private online guestbook at www.frulandfuneralhome.com. Published in Morris Herald-News on July 23, 2019