1/1
Audrey M. Endrst
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Audrey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Audrey M. Endrst

Born: February 12, 1917

Died: July 13, 2020

Age 103 of Coal City, passed away peacefully on Monday morning, July 13, 2020 at her home.

Born February 12, 1917 on the Huston family farm in Braceville Township, Audrey Maie was a daughter of Russell A. and Rose E. (Powell) Huston. She was raised in Braceville Township and graduated from Gardner South Wilmington High School with the Class of 1934. On November 29, 1941, Audrey married William F. Endrst in the Braceville Methodist Church, and William preceded her in death on September 7, 1997 following 57 years of marriage.

Following high school, Audrey worked as a seamstress at the various local clothing factories for many years. She later gained employment as a title clerk and worked for both the Perona and Kaiser auto dealerships in Coal City. Audrey also held employment with the Village of Coal City, where she served as the Clerk for more than 11 years.

She was a member of the Coal City United Methodist Church, where she was active with both the Friendship Circle and United Methodist Women. In addition, Audrey belonged to the VFW Auxiliary and was past Matron of the Order of the Eastern Star.

Survivors include her children: William (Nancy) Endrst of Coal City and Nancy R. Endrstof Naperville; one grandson, Dana (Gail) Endrst of Coal City; three great grandchildren: Will, Brady and Ella; three step great-grandchildren: Robbie, Kayla and Allison,and two sisters-in-law: Helen Huston of Braceville and Jane Huston of Jacksonville, Illinois, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Audrey was preceded in death by her parents; husband, William; one great grandson, Joshua Paul Endrst; one sister, Rosellyn Huston and five brothers: William (Betty) Huston, LaVerne (Irene) Huston, Russell Huston, Raymond Huston and Melvin (Geraldine) Huston.

A private family visitation and service was held at the Coal City United Methodist Church with Reverend Brad Shumaker officiating. Burial was in Braceville-Gardner Cemetery, where Audrey was laid to rest with her late husband.

Preferred memorials may be made as gifts in Audrey's memory to the Coal City United Methodist Church, 6805 East McArdle Road, Coal City, IL 60416 or to a charity of the donors choosing.

Family and friends are encouraged to sign the guest book, upload photographs and share Audrey's memorial page online through social media by logging onto: www.ReevesFuneral.com/obituary/Audrey-Endrst

Funeral services and arrangements have been made under the direction and care of Reeves Funeral Homes, Ltd. in Coal City. (815-634-2125)



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morris Herald-News on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
REEVES FUNERAL HOME
75 N. BROADWAY
COAL CITY, IL 60416
(815) 634-2125
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by REEVES FUNERAL HOME

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved