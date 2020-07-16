Audrey M. Endrst
Born: February 12, 1917
Died: July 13, 2020
Age 103 of Coal City, passed away peacefully on Monday morning, July 13, 2020 at her home.
Born February 12, 1917 on the Huston family farm in Braceville Township, Audrey Maie was a daughter of Russell A. and Rose E. (Powell) Huston. She was raised in Braceville Township and graduated from Gardner South Wilmington High School with the Class of 1934. On November 29, 1941, Audrey married William F. Endrst in the Braceville Methodist Church, and William preceded her in death on September 7, 1997 following 57 years of marriage.
Following high school, Audrey worked as a seamstress at the various local clothing factories for many years. She later gained employment as a title clerk and worked for both the Perona and Kaiser auto dealerships in Coal City. Audrey also held employment with the Village of Coal City, where she served as the Clerk for more than 11 years.
She was a member of the Coal City United Methodist Church, where she was active with both the Friendship Circle and United Methodist Women. In addition, Audrey belonged to the VFW Auxiliary and was past Matron of the Order of the Eastern Star.
Survivors include her children: William (Nancy) Endrst of Coal City and Nancy R. Endrstof Naperville; one grandson, Dana (Gail) Endrst of Coal City; three great grandchildren: Will, Brady and Ella; three step great-grandchildren: Robbie, Kayla and Allison,and two sisters-in-law: Helen Huston of Braceville and Jane Huston of Jacksonville, Illinois, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Audrey was preceded in death by her parents; husband, William; one great grandson, Joshua Paul Endrst; one sister, Rosellyn Huston and five brothers: William (Betty) Huston, LaVerne (Irene) Huston, Russell Huston, Raymond Huston and Melvin (Geraldine) Huston.
A private family visitation and service was held at the Coal City United Methodist Church with Reverend Brad Shumaker officiating. Burial was in Braceville-Gardner Cemetery, where Audrey was laid to rest with her late husband.
Preferred memorials may be made as gifts in Audrey's memory to the Coal City United Methodist Church, 6805 East McArdle Road, Coal City, IL 60416 or to a charity of the donors choosing.
